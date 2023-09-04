Minuto - Galactic Deliveries lets you make simultaneous deliveries as a space rabbit, coming to mobile on September 30th

Yellow Seahorse Games has announced that Minuto - Galactic Deliveries, the solo dev's upcoming mathematical puzzle game, will be landing on iOS and Android devices on September 30th. The charming title offers retro pixel-art visuals across cosy space vibes as you attempt to make interstellar deliveries as a hardworking bunny.

In Minuto - Galactic Deliveries, you can look forward to crafting a variety of space routes and optimising pathways to make sure that you get those deliveries…delivered. There are plenty of challenging obstacles to tackle along the way, as well as quirky characters to encounter and brainteasing puzzles to take on.

If that sounds like it's right up your alley and you're keen on flexing your brain cells even more, why not take a look at our list of the best puzzle games on iOS?

As you lend the adorable Minuto a hand, you'll soon realise that deliveries are as puzzling as they are fun, because while your ship has the ability to split into different vessels, you need to land them all at the same time. All this comes on top of a hidden narrative that will reveal the secrets of the cosmos as you progress through the game.

If you're eager to join in on all the fun and give the game a go yourself, you can soon do so by downloading Minuto - Galactic Deliveries on the iOS App Store and on the Google Play Store for Android devices. It's a free-to-play game with optional ads. You can also join the community of followers on the official Facebook page to stay updated on all the latest developments, or take a little sneak peek of the embedded clip above to get a feel of the game. You can head on over to the official website to know more as well.