Demian Saga welcomes puppeteer Lilith to the mobile RPG along with a special limited-time event

HAEGIN has announced an exciting new update for Demian Saga, letting players wield the new character Lilith within the mobile RPG. In particular, you can look forward to summoning dolls and taking down your foes - you can even turn them into dolls as well to stay true to the "Strongest Puppeteer" moniker.

In the latest update to Demian Saga, you can put your puppeteering prowess to the test using the SSR grade magic and ranged type Hero "Lilith" and her oopart “Marionette”. She can also deal massive damage to foes by summoning a teddy bear to dominate both PvE and PvP battles easily.

Along with this new character comes an update to the Link System. Now, you will be able to use the Heroes designated in the Link slots and sync the level of the lowest of the 5 Master Heroes. This comes on top of a new limited-time event where you can collect Teddy Bears by clearing missions. These can then be used to obtain Lilith.

Ready to command your puppets of doom? If you're eager to join in on all the fun and give the update a go yourself, you can do so by downloading Demian Saga on the iOS App Store and on the Google Play Store for Android devices. You can also join the community of followers on the official Twitter page to stay updated on all the latest developments, or take a little sneak peek of the embedded clip above to get a feel of the game. You can head on over to the official Facebook page to know more as well.