Minigame Party: Pocket Edition, the beloved casual competitive game, launches on mobile later this month

Com2uS has just announced its next entry for the summer season, Minigame Party: Pocket Edition. It offers fun competitions between friends and will be available on iOS and Android devices later this month. Check out the gameplay trailer embedded below to get a feel of what the game is like.

Minigame Party: Pocket Edition is the sequel to the wildly popular title, Minigame Paradise, which was downloaded over 19 million times. It will bring back a number of adorable characters, beloved gameplay mechanics, as well as new minigames and progression systems like Star Point and Food too.

The follow-up title will include 13 new minigames such as Clump Thump, Hardly Hurdle, Hop Pop, and Wag Tag, which will offer simple yet competitive challenges for players. The rotational system for these activities ensures everyone finds something they like. And for the ultra-competitive folk out there, hidden items and achievements wait to be unlocked.

Even in terms of gameplay, there are numerous improvements to make the game feel fresher. Ranking systems have been added alongside periodic event battles which will keep track of the best teams. In addition, players can also unlock bonus points by using combo activations and buff items that will be available during the minigames.

Minigame Party will reintroduce 54 beloved characters, coming back in high definition. They don’t return just looking better, but these characters will also have their own unique skills and a never seen level-up system, which makes using each one of them a rewarding experience. Moreover, they can be customized using special costumes and skins through points.

Minigame Party: Pocket Edition will release on the App Store and Google Play on July 27th. Currently, pre-registrations are open for Android, which rewards 20 Normal Game Entry Tickets, a Paradise Party Costume Set, and the Koni character.