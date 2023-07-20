MiniGame Party Pocket Edition opens up pre-registration ahead of release date planned for later this month

A brand new party game has opened up pre-registrations courtesy of legendary developer Com2uS. MiniGame Party Pocket Edition serves as not only a casual fun party game, but also as the next entry into the MiniGame Paradise series too! Due out on July 27th, fans of the less intense and easier-to-play side of mobile gaming are sure to love this one.

If you aren’t familiar, the MiniGame Paradise is a pretty self-explanatory title for this series. Each game that has launched under this umbrella sees players engaging in a wide variety of easy-to-understand and even easier-to-play minigames. For comparison's sake, think of a cutesy style WarioWare and you’re not too far off the mark.

As for MiniGame Party Pocket Edition, not much has changed here. The visual style is absolutely adorable, with stuffed animal-like creatures serving as the player’s main way of interacting with the wide selection of minigames, and plenty more to collect that range from cute little fluffy birds to tiny dinosaurs that are sure to just warm your heart.

On the gameplay side of things, it’s tough to explain exactly how every minigame works since there are so many, but a few examples are the catapult launching minigame, another that involves a sort of top-down racing deal, and some Doodle Jump-like platforming. There’s something for everyone here, so regardless of what genre you prefer, you’ll find at least one minigame that gets you hooked.

So, whether you’re a casual mobile gamer yourself or even someone looking for a nice game to play with the kids, MiniGame Party Pocket Edition is a perfect fit for you. If you’re interested, you can currently pre-register for the game at either of the links below this article!