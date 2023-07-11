Avatar Generations brings the iconic prison break to the game as part of latest update

CDE Entertainment and Navigator Games have just released a riveting new update for Avatar Generations, the studio’s official mobile RPG rendition of the superhit TV series, Avatar: The Last Airbender. Titled Prison Break Update, the patch is about to be a chaotic one as the name suggests. It introduces a new campaign expansion as well as five new heroes from the series.

ATLA fans would have already recognized that the prison will be none other than the Fire Nation Prison Rig, where powerful Earthbenders were captured towards the end of the Hundred Year War. And just like the show, this new Avatar Generations update will see players free these Earthbenders from the clutches of the Fire Nation.

Unsuspecting Earthbenders of a small mining village were captured and thrown into this wretched prison, which was created specifically to neutralize their powers. Built using only metal, it ensured that Earthbenders were rendered useless. One of the prisoners is Haru, a friend of Team Avatar, which means our heroes aren’t far away.

Aang, Katara, and Sokka will be forced to raid the prison to save Haru and the rest of the prisoners. It’s a pretty challenging task for just the three of them, so, they must convince Haru and his father Tyro to spark a rebellion against The Warden if they wish to escape.

This update makes the Prison Rig freely explorable and adds new characters like Haru, Prisoner Haru, Prisoner Tyro, Prisoner Katara, and The Warden. On top of that, players will also be able to get their hands on the spirit of General Old Iron, who was part of The Rift graphic novel.

Orchestrate your prison break by downloading Avatar Generations now by clicking on your preferred link below. It is a free-to-play game with in-app purchases.