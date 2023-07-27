Minigame Party: Pocket Edition, sequel to the hit casual party game, is now available on Android and iOS

Just a couple of weeks after its announcement, Com2uS released Minigame Party: Pocket Edition on Android and iOS. It is the next entry into the already popular Minigame Paradise series and offers the perfect summertime experience with friends. Those looking to have a relaxing time with their friends in less demanding games are going to enjoy Minigame Party.

Minigame Paradise is a superhit title that has already been downloaded over 19 million times since its release. The sequel builds on everything that players loved in the predecessor, including the adorable characters and beloved gameplay mechanics, while also bringing the much-awaited features and minigames that take the experience to a whole new level.

The title comes with 13 new minigames like Clump Thump, Hardly Hurdle, Hop Pop, and Wag Tag, each challenging players to simple yet competitive tasks. The developers have made sure there’s something for everyone here, so no one’s gonna miss out. A rotational system helps with that too. Plus, those with a higher competitive streak can also go for the harder achievements or find hidden items during matches.

Gameplay-wise, Minigame Party: Pocket Edition doesn’t feature any significant changes, just a few shifts here and there to ensure everything’s smooth sailing. Some of the more novel stuff includes a leaderboard system, as well as periodic event battles that keep track of the top-performing teams. During matches, players will also find combos and buff items to make their battles more interesting.

If your friends and you are looking for a chill game to play together, Minigame Party: Pocket Edition is a great choice. Interested players can download it using either of the links below. It is free-to-play and features in-app purchases. In addition, the first 100,000 players who manage to complete in-game missions before August 9th will receive 100 Sun Chips.