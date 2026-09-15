Mini Motorways takes you to Singapore for the latest player-voted metropolis in Merlion's Marina

Mini Motorways' latest community-chosen map arrives today: Singapore

Help traffic weave flawlessly through the iconic city and its marina

Not only that, but this update also introduces Te Reo Māori as a supported language

Mini Motorways has visited many key metropolises famous (or infamous) for their traffic. And now, the latest city they're visiting is none other than the sprawling metropolis of Singapore, as chosen by the latest community vote. But that's not the only major change coming to Mini Motorways.

First off, though, Singapore has you managing a city of over 6.1 million residents. And while it may not have the Bosphorus slicing it in two as the previously added city of Istanbul did, this is still going to be an enjoyable challenge for any experienced player. You'll help traffic weave throughout the city, and down into the iconic Marina Bay guarded by Singapore's mascot creature, the Merlion.

Onto the Motorway we go

But as I mentioned above, this is far from the only major addition being made to Mini Motorways. In their latest update, Dinosaur Polo Club have also added full language support for Te Reo Maori, New Zealand's indigenous language.

While I'll assume many of you don't speak or read Te Reo Maori, it's still a nice addition to the game. And it also shows that Dinosaur Polo Club are still paying close attention to, and developing Mini Motorways into probably the most comprehensive traffic simulation puzzler out there (sorry, Cities: Skylines).

In any case, the addition of both this new language and a whole new city to design around is sure to be exciting for you fans out there. And with the recent addition of the ability to continue in creative mode, even when you've finished redesigning the flow of traffic, you'll have more to do!

Speaking of more to do though, you may find yourself wanting to put your brain to the test with even more puzzle options. In which case, why not go ahead and take a dig into our list of the best puzzle games on Android for some of our favourite picks?