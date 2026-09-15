Dragonheir debuts its first community-made hero with the Child of Chaos

Dragonheir: Silent Gods is celebrating its third anniversary with the debut of its first community hero!

The Child of Chaos was made with the help of participating fans and features all-new skills

Not to mention a massive wave of events throughout the month to celebrate the third anniversary

After a major relaunch some time ago, it seems that Dragonheir: Silent Gods is well on track to maintain its popularity with players. And to mark three years since launch, developer Proxima Beta is set to debut the first hero created with the community's input!

The Child of Chaos will debut on September 15th as a Light-element SP hero. He's a real powerhouse that is immune to enemy debuffs, but at the cost of also being immune to buffs. Fortunately, he can also remove enemy buffs and debuffs applied to his fellow heroes, even restoring a portion of their health too.

Chaos control!

Child of Chaos was created more as an indirect group project than the classic submit-a-design process. Some of you will likely have helped pick out what the Child of Chaos' design, skills and abilities were, and now you'll be able to see them in action!

September 15th also marks the start of a new in-game event, featuring the rivalry between the Child of Chaos and the Dark Lady. You'll be able to pledge your allegiance to the Order of Reversal or Nightsworn Vanguard, respectively, and work towards establishing one's dominance over the other.

Finally, there's going to be a host of third anniversary events to look forward to as well! Born of Chaos and Eve of the Rift all start on the 15th, offering daily quests, a check-in campaign and plenty of rewards. And even that's barely scratching the surface of what's on offer, making now a great time to check in on Dragonheir: Silent Gods!

And if you're going to be taking a look at Dragonheir for the first time, then don't go in unprepared. Be sure to check out our Dragonheir: Silent Gods tier list for some of our favourite picks from the character-collecting RPG's huge roster.