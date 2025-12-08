Mini Motorways launches new Hong Kong-themed update and charity appeal for fire victims

Moving forwards

Mini Motorways has launched a new update introducing the city of Hong Kong

Celebrating years of free updates, it introduces the new ferry terminal mechanic

Developer Dinosaur Polo Club has also highlighted the ongoing charity appeal for the recent fires

Too often our understanding of traffic is modelled on only a few cities. Inner city is busy, the outskirts are quiet. But what happens when your city has its own traffic problems? Well, Mini Motorways is exploring that with their new Hong Kong-themed update.

Aside from letting you experience the neon-lit wonder of this famous city, the Hong Kong update also introduces a brand-new gameplay mechanic in the form of ferry terminal obstacles. Being on an island, Hong Kong's waterways are a key issue to smooth travel, and one you'll need to cope with in order to ensure traffic flows smoothly in this distinctly challenging city.

Notably, developer Dinosaur Polo Club has also paired this update with a donation to the ongoing Tai Po Fire Emergency Appeal. This charity appeal contributes to helping the victims of the recent Hong Kong apartment fires, and the dev has encouraged players to contribute too if they're able.

Modern life

With the addition of creative mode and this new update, after six years, you'd forgive Dinosaur Polo Club for easing their foot off the accelerator a bit. But going into 2026, the developer promises even more in their newest roadmap.

What's there to expect? Well, try a whole new map in February, June, September and December alongside further tweaks and quality-of-life additions for creative mode, finishing up with a purported 'big community surprise' coming midway through the year.

A new release? A sequel? Well, we'll just have to wait and see what this surprise turns out to be!

In the meantime, there's plenty more to do before the end of the year. Like what? Well, if you haven't already, it's time to cast your vote for the 12th annual Pocket Gamer Awards! Voting is open for a little while longer, but don't delay or your favourite might miss out on their prize.