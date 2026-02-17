Mini Motorways explores the coast with new Cape Town map in the Tabletop Traffic update

Welcome to South Africa's Mother City

Cape Town arrives as the latest playable map in Mini Motorways

Navigate geography featuring bridges, tunnels, and coastlines

A roadmap for 2026 was also revealed

Mini Motorways has always had a habit of turning real cities into neat little traffic puzzles, and the latest update keeps that tradition going. The new Tabletop Traffic update is live now, adding Cape Town as a fresh map across iOS, PC, Mac, and Switch - another reminder that this minimalist strategy sim isn’t done expanding just yet.

If you’ve followed Mini Motorways for a while, you’ll know this isn’t the first time Dinosaur Polo Club has treated geography like a playground. We’ve already seen cities like Hong Kong and Copenhagen feature, and even Reykjavik bring the northern lights into the mix.

Cape Town fits right in too, with its winding coastlines, bridges, and tunnels giving you plenty to juggle as your roads inevitably start knotting themselves into chaos.

The new map arrives alongside the familiar set of modes. Classic and Expert still test how efficiently you can keep traffic flowing, while Endless Mode remains the go-to if you just want to relax and watch your city grow at its own pace.

Creative Mode is still there too, letting you tweak layouts if you’re more interested in shaping the look of a city. If you’re planning to dive back in for the update, it might be worth brushing up on a few Mini Motorways tips first as Cape Town’s terrain looks pretty, but it’s not forgiving once traffic ramps up.

Outside of this launch, the roadmap for 2026 hints at more on the horizon, including another map mid-year, a community-focused surprise later on, and yet another city arriving before December wraps things up. It’s a steady drip of additions rather than a giant overhaul, which honestly suits the measured pacing Mini Motorways typically goes for.

And if you’re curious how it stacks up alongside other subscription standouts, this list of all Apple Arcade games is a good place to start.