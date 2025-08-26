Mini Motorways debuts its new Creative Mode on Apple Arcade

Get creative

Mini Motorways has debuted its highly requested creative mode

Creative mode allows you to freely change roads and cities as you see fit

Create your idea city by recolouring buildings and (literally) moving mountains

Creative modes are a divisive topic. After all, without the challenge inherent in creating your own project in something like Minecraft, where's the charm? Well, in the case of Mini Motorways, I think many of you will just be glad to enjoy creating your own ideal city as it debuts its own creative mode today!

Available now on Apple Arcade, Mini Motorways allows you to create your own ideal city based around traffic flow and efficiency. Creative mode takes away the challenge aspects in favour of letting you freely adjust your city layout and modify it as you see fit.

You'll even be able to take layouts based on real-life cities and modify them from there! Be it rerouting roads, recolouring buildings, moving mountains (literally) and uprooting trees to create your own city. It's no surprise developer Dinosaur Polo Club pitches this as a whole new way to enjoy the Zen sensation that is Mini Motorways.

Traffic ahead

The addition of creative mode joins the existing classic, endless and expert modes to build out Mini Motorways as a truly neat little puzzler. It's a shame it's restricted to Apple Arcade on mobile, but doubtless those of you using the service are glad to have this exclusive.

While some of the purists out there who think you should stick to challenge modes may be a bit miffed, as Dinosaur Polo Club themselves put it, this has been a highly requested feature that I'm sure many of you are already loading up to give a go.

