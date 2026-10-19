Mini Motorways celebrates seven years by taking you to Rome in next update

Mini Motorways has unveiled its latest destination to mark seven years of updates

Rome was revealed at the MIX Fall Showcase and will launch this winter

It combines new challenges and the same mixed water and land obstacles recently focused on

Dinosaur Polo Club have two things to be proud of: one of the best studio names out there, and seven years of continuous support for their hit traffic puzzler Mini Motorways. Now, as part of The MIX Fall showcase, the studio has unveiled the latest destination for Mini Motorways, Rome.

Aside from the city of Rome itself, the update, which is planned for this winter, will also add new achievements, daily and weekly challenges, as well as the Continue in Creative Mode option. Meaning even if you flub the maps' challenges, you can continue crafting your own creation without limits.

Rome is where the heart is

Considering that Mini Motorways has touched on destinations as varied as Singapore and Istanbul, it makes sense that Rome, with both its historic sights and city layout, as well as notoriously bad traffic, would be the next destination that they would head to.

The Rome map also promises to continue the use of mixed land and waterway challenges which have been so popular in their Singapore and Istanbul maps. With seven years under their belts, it may well be worth checking back in on our Mini Motorways review to see how it has changed over that time.

About the only issue with the announcement is that we don't have an exact date for the update being launched. Although given it's marked for winter of this year, I'd say it'd be November at the earliest. So, if nothing else, the addition of Rome to Mini Motorways will help you feel like it's summer on the Italian peninsula!

In the meantime, though, if you need more classical puzzler fun to have rather than the more complex traffic management, why not check out our list of the best puzzle games on iOS for some more of our choice picks?