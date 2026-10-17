Maneki Mania turns petting a lucky cat into an endless fortune machine

Paw for luck

Pet your lucky cat to earn koban

Unlock more slot reels, machines and helpers

Grow your shrine and collect permanent talents

You’ve almost certainly seen one. A little gold cat sat by the till in a takeaway, one paw going up and down, doing its best to bring the owner some luck. Maneki Mania takes that cat, puts it in a shrine, and hands the paw over to you.

Maneki Mania is an incremental from Lianes8 Studio. You pet the cat, koban pop out with a bit of confetti, and every pet also charges a fortune meter. Fill it and a lever lights up, which spins a set of charm slots. Pairs pay, three of a kind pays five times a pair, and a full board of koban is the jackpot.

The slots start at three reels and grow to eight. Eventually a cat paw starts pulling the lever for you, and helpers arrive with each new machine to pet the cat on their own timers.

Around the loop sits an upgrade tree, staffed by a kitsune priest and a tanuki treasurer among others, plus ten lucky charms that unlock at set milestones. Six machines join the collection as well, gachapon and pachinko among them, and you don’t buy those either.

Shrine ranks arrive on their own once your spending adds up, and a fortune wheel hands out one of twelve permanent talents every two levels. The pond gets more koi with each rank, too. None of the slot machine side involves real money. Every pull is earned by petting, and nothing pays out in anything but koban.

Maneki Mania is out now on Google Play. Adverts only show up in the menus, never mid-play and there’s an optional video that multiplies a milestone’s koban by 1.5, with a single purchase removes the rest.

Our list of the best idle games on Android has a few more that’ll happily tick along while the cat does the waving.