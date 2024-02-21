Mini Mini Golf Golf evolves into an entirely new mobile experience with its latest update

Mini Mini Golf Golf shifts from a casual golf game to an immersive experience

A six-part YouTube series will be launched

You'll get access to unlockable hints with each episode

Three More Years GmbH has announced an interesting new update that completely changes the game - quite literally - for Mini Mini Golf Golf. After the casual golf game's initial launch two months ago, the title is now evolving and doing a complete shift into a "cross-media storytelling experience". In particular, you'll be able to immerse yourself in a six-part YouTube series where you can unlock "narrative tunnels into a mysterious future".

As for what that means exactly, you'll have to follow along on Mini Mini Golf Golf's YouTube channel. These episodes - or "Essays" - will be launched along with bi-weekly updates within the game, so it's worth sticking around to see what other surprises are in store for you aside from just your average mobile golf game.

One thing the game hasn't changed though is its nostalgic appeal showcased by its minimalist visuals and retro vibes. The YouTube episodes will be somewhat akin to a talk show, with the game, of course, still holding its 12 handcrafted minigolf courses. There will also be 12 unlockable story vignettes that you'll access via the bi-weekly hint updates.

For now, if you're eager to join in on all the fun, you can do so by downloading Mini Mini Golf Golf on the iOS App Store and on the Google Play Store for Android devices. It's a premium title that costs $2.99 a pop or your local equivalent.

You can also join the community of followers on the official Instagram page to stay updated on all the latest developments, or take a little peek at the embedded clip above to get a feel of the game's vibes and visuals.