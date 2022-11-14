Looking for the best survival island seeds in Minecraft 1.19? We’ve got you covered.

If you’re like me, you’d rather not leave your Minecraft world generation up to fate, especially if you have a cool idea for a build that requires a specific biome or you want to give yourself the best early start with certain resources. That’s where seed-based world generation comes in.

Island spawns are rarer in 1.19 since the game tries its best to place you on the mainland, but if you’re looking for a survival challenge and you don’t want to try your luck, these seeds will help you out. Please note that these seeds are mainly for the Bedrock version of Minecraft, so if you’re playing the Java edition, you might not find the same worlds!

What are seeds in Minecraft PE?

Seeds are sets of numbers that are used for world generation in Minecraft. Every world has a seed, which tells the game what to generate. So, if you find a cool world and want to share it with the wider Minecraft community, or you want to use somebody else’s cool discovery, all you need is the seed for that world.

All you need to do is input the seed into the world seed box in the menu, as shown in the image above.

What are the top 10 survival island seeds in Minecraft 1.19?