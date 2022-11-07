Design ideas for smallest houses in Minecraft
Even though big houses in Minecraft draw attention, people nowadays tend to build tiny shelters. Making a small house requires fewer resources and time than constructing a personal villa. Moreover, a little home can contain everything you need for comfortable survival.
But there is a significant problem with building a tiny house in Minecraft. You should fit a workbench, a few chests, an enchantment table, and various other items into a small room. Therefore, you should be a pretty good architect to build a nice small house. Otherwise, you might not enjoy your time in a small house in Minecraft.
Read this guide and discover the best design ideas for the smallest houses in Minecraft.
1
Igloo
Building an igloo was a dream for many people during their childhood, and if you are one of these individuals, you can quickly implement your dream in Minecraft. Of course, the igloo is not a complete Minecraft house, but it can be a good protection from zombies, polar bears, and phantoms at night. Moreover, you need only 30 snow blocks, 6 glowstone blocks, and 1 door to build Igloo.
2
Small Villager Hut
Every person who ever played Minecraft knows about villagers’ houses. They are tiny and include all the necessary stuff to survive for the first time in Minecraft. And if you are low on resources, one of the best things you can do is build a converted version of the villager house. Add an extensive roof and wooden pairs to add depth to the design. Also, you can implement flowers and other interior elements in the design. A 5x5 box will look way better if you put a little effort into designing it.
3
Bare Essentials
Even though it might seem like such a house is too basic and can be used only for your first few nights in Minecraft, it's actually not that bad. The fact is that such homes are perfectly suitable for storing resources, crafting items, and sleeping. Moreover, you can quickly make new rooms, providing additional functionality for this house.
4
Cave House
Building a house inside the cave is one of the best things you can do when you are low on resources in Minecraft. You will always be close to ores and other resources. Moreover, constructing such a house does not require a lot of effort. But the disadvantage is that there are many zombie spawners near caves. So, you will have constant problems with them living in such a dangerous area.
5
Trapdoor House
Building such a trapdoor house is the perfect way to save resources and surprise your friends by creating a unique home in Minecraft. You only need to make a small hole in the ground, fill it with all necessities and close it using trapdoors. Such a building will protect your resources from other players and make you feel safe at night.
6
Raft Survival House
Building such a tiny house is also a nice choice in Minecraft. Moreover, you can quickly expand your boat and include more interior elements like potted plants, flowers and other stuff. Rest assured that no monster will attack you while you're floating in the ocean.
7
Stylish House
As you can see, it is the only double-decker house on this list. It is the most beautiful small house in Minecraft. There is a tiny working area with a workbench, chest, and furnace on the first floor and a perfect glass bedroom on the second, making this construction perfect even for 2 players. Feel free to decorate this house with various interior elements.
8
Farmer House
The foremost thing you should know is that it is the largest and the most decorated house here. Therefore, making it requires more time and resources than with other places. But if you put in slightly more effort, you will get a way better house that can be used even in the last stages of survival.
9
Mountain Home
It is pretty challenging to imagine a place protected better than a mountain house. Constructing it requires nearly no resources. Also, a mountain house is hardly accessible, making it the perfect option for building on multiplayer servers. Moreover, you can make a hidden house inside the mountain. Just remember to mark the location!
10
Tree House
Building a tree house is another dream that can be easily realised in Minecraft, but the most challenging thing about constructing a tree house is finding the appropriate tree. So, sometimes you should build the desired tree yourself using wooden blocks. But you will get an exciting home suitable for more than 1 player if you cope with this problem.
11
WHAT IS THE SMALLEST HOUSE IN MINECRAFT?
Now that you know some of the best tiny house ideas for Minecraft, it's time to ask, "what is the smallest house in Minecraft?" The world record in the Guinness world records book for building the most miniature functional house in Minecraft belongs to Minecraft player “GTFOCreepers.” It was set on August 28th, 2011.
The fact is that this player has built a box four blocks high and two blocks to the side. Such construction allows this house to contain a bed, furnace, workbench and chest. Also, it has three doors, which make this house the perfect shelter from mobs at night.
In conclusion, you can quickly build a small Minecraft house even when you don't have the resources and time. Unleash your creativity and remember that it's up to you whether you want a small house or a whole Minecraft castle!