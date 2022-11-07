Design ideas for smallest houses in Minecraft

Even though big houses in Minecraft draw attention, people nowadays tend to build tiny shelters. Making a small house requires fewer resources and time than constructing a personal villa. Moreover, a little home can contain everything you need for comfortable survival.

But there is a significant problem with building a tiny house in Minecraft. You should fit a workbench, a few chests, an enchantment table, and various other items into a small room. Therefore, you should be a pretty good architect to build a nice small house. Otherwise, you might not enjoy your time in a small house in Minecraft.

Read this guide and discover the best design ideas for the smallest houses in Minecraft.