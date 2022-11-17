It is no secret that there are numerous block types in Minecraft. Using them, you can construct your house, make tools to farm resources in a cave, and do various other things. Even though most Minecraft resources are only used occasionally, some resources are a necessary part of the game.

One of the most important is iron. It is used to craft powerful armor and various unique mechanisms. Also, in the game’s later stages, iron can be used for trading with villagers. So, you can't underestimate the role of iron in Minecraft.

By reading this guide, you will discover the most efficient iron farm in Minecraft 1.19. Moreover, there will be a detailed guide for building it.

HOW THE MINECRAFT IRON FARM WORKS

Before finding out how to build the iron farm in Minecraft, we should discuss how it works. Generally, nothing is challenging about an iron farm. In the basement of this farm, there are three villagers and one zombie who can not touch them. When it is night, they try to sleep but are not allowed to do so because of the zombie.

It causes an iron golem to spawn in the water stream on the upper layer. After that, the iron golem will automatically go to the slaughtering factory and will bring iron ingots to you. It will be repeated every night, carrying tonnes of iron for you.

MINECRAFT IRON FARM MATERIALS LIST

Resource Amount Building Block 13 Stacks + 32 Wall 3 Stacks + 4 Fence Gate 48 Slab 16 Trapdoor 12 Villager Spawn Egg 12 Zombie Spawn Egg 4 Name Tag 4 Glass Pane 4 Water Bucket 2

Now you know the mechanism, we'll mention the resources you need for making an iron farm. And the foremost thing you should know is that this farm is expensive. Check out the table below to learn all the resources needed and the amount for each one.

This list does not include resources for the storage system. The more iron you want to accumulate, the more blocks you should spend on building it.

HOW TO BUILD THE MOST EFFICIENT IRON FARM IN MINECRAFT

Before building a farm, you should press F3 + G to make chunk borders visible. It will significantly help you while building a farm. After that's done, you can start building the basement. Click the big blue button below to learn how to build each part.