8 Prison Architect designs that will hold the prisoners in

Being tasked with building a fully functional and high-security prison might seem a tall order for many, but it’s a piece of cake if you know the basics! We will demonstrate some of the best Prison Architect designs that will teach you how you can construct a top-notch prison that will be able to hold and suffice the needs of even the most notorious prisoners.

Be reminded that some prisoners are quite tough to handle, and require special care or else they could be harmed, or much worse, escape. You are going to be tasked with not only handling them but also taking care of them. The more prisoners, the more profits you rake in! In the beginning, you will only start with a small piece of land. Over time, though, you can expand this land into a full-fledged prison with intricately designed details such as the cafeteria, the prison cells, the guarding system, incorporating new security systems, and much more.