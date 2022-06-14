Best enchantments in Minecraft for armor, weapons and tools

In Minecraft, you can craft, build and survive! It’s an open-world game where there is just a lot of different content and things to do. If you get more advanced in the game, you will probably end up looking into the best Minecraft enchantments. You can enchant most tools, weapons and armor. Enchantments can make your tools and armor more powerful, allowing players to get more out of it!

You can enchant your items in Minecraft using experience levels or enchanted books at an anvil. There are a large number of enchantments in Minecraft; ones that are better for speed or survival or durability. These attributes are like powering up your character, though they last a bit longer than potions and brewing when it comes to your tools. Different enchantments work better for different items, so we have put together a list which gives you a great idea of the best enchantments in Minecraft for various items.

Best Armor enchantments in Minecraft

Protection IV

When it comes to armor, we are talking about everything; helmets, boosts, leggings and chest plates. These enchantments will work for all of them.This enchantment is a no-brainer for armor and should be on all of your most valuable armor. Protection, in general, is very good for something you wear fighting. Each level of the protection enchantment adds a 4% reduction in damage. This means that Protection I brings a 4% reduction in damage, Protection II adds an 8% reduction in damage on your armor and so on. Protection IV is the highest level, allowing you to take 64% less damage

Image credit: Minecraft Fandom

Mending

Unbreaking III

Mending is a really useful enchantment as it automatically repairs your items using your experience orbs, which you get from mining or defeating animals. You will be repairing at a rate of 2 durability per 1 XP you earn. It’s very useful, especially while keeping your armor going for longer. This enchantment can only be found through finding mending enchant books (which are in dungeon chests, through fishing or trading with villagers, etc). It is worth noting you cannot enchant mending books using an enchanting table.If you can’t get mending, it’s still good to get Unbreaking III and having both is really good as your armor will last longer. At the top level (which is III) of this enchantment, your armor pieces will last around 40% longer each, before needing repairs or breaking completely.

Along with the above three, if you are focusing on an enchantment for helmets, you should consider Aqua Affinity, which allows you to mine and dig underwater at normal mining and digging speeds and Respiration III, which extends your underwater breathing time by 45 seconds and allow you to swim underwater for longer periods of time.

You might be interested in:

If you are focusing on boots, along with the above three enchantments, you will also want to consider Feather Falling IV, the strongest version of Feather Falling, which will reduce your fall damage by 50%. When staged with Protection IV, you will end up with a fall damage reduction of 80%. You may also want to add Depth Strider III or Frost Walker II. Only one of these enchantments can be added to your boots, but both are equally good. Depth Strider lets you swim as fast as you can walk on land at level III, whereas Frost Walker allows you to walk on water by turning the water into ice when you walk on it and removing damage from walking on magma blocks and campfires.

When it comes to tools and weapons, the best enchantments in Minecraft are different from armor, as it’s different items.

Best Minecraft enchantments for Swords

When it comes to swords, you’ll want Unbreaking III and Mending, just like your armor, for the same reasons. You will also want to consider the following:

Sharpness V

Sweeping Edge III

Looting III

Best Axe enchantments

This enchantment increases damage done by 3 in Java Edition or by 6.25 in Bedrock Edition, which makes your sword much more powerful in melee fights.This enchantment isn’t unavailable in the Bedrock Edition of Minecraft but increases sweeping damage done by 75%, which can really make your sword more powerful.Looting III increases your item drops from mobs, while not increasing or affecting your XP drops. It’s very useful for wither skeleton skull farming and gathering rarer items from mobs.

If you are looking to enchant your axe, along with Unbreaking III and Mending, you will want to consider the following:

Sharpness V

Efficiency V

Silk Touch or Fortune III

Best Pickaxe enchantments

Exactly the same as the sword, this enchantment will give your axe the ability to do significant melee damage.This enchantment increases woodcutting speed, which is great if you are using the axe for chopping trees, instead of just fighting!You can pick which one of these you would like, depending on how you use your axe. Silk touch makes blocks drop as their original form; ie glass blocks stay glass blocks, glowstone drop as glowstone and grass blocks stay as grassblocks instead of dirt. On the other hand, fortune III increases item drops, so if you break leaves, you will get more apples and saplings but not more wood, for example.

If you are focusing on your pickaxe, along with Unbreaking III and Mending, you will want to consider the following;

Fortune III

Efficiency V

Best shovel enchantments

On your pickaxe, this item will increase mining drops, like diamonds, redstone dust, lapis lazuli, emeralds, etc, which can be really useful in mining different rare items.This enchantment increases mining speed specifically, so that you can mine much quicker, and is really useful on your pickaxe.

If you are focusing on your shovel, along with Unbreaking III and Mending, you want to consider the following;

Efficiency V

Silk Touch

Best hoe Enchantments

This effect increases your digging speed efficiency. At this level of it, you just need to basically dig once to dig a block up completely. It makes your shovel way quicker and more useful.Silk touch will allow you to harvest grass blocks instead of dirt blocks, snow blocks instead of snowballs, whole ice blocks, etc.

If you are looking to upgrade your hoe, you should just focus on Unbreaking III and Mending, though if you want to add on efficiency, it will speed up your hoe if you use it a lot.

Best enchantments for fishing rod

When it comes to your fishing rod, along with Unbreaking III and Mending, you want to consider the following:

Lure III

Luck of the Sea III

Best bow enchantments

This increases the speed that you attract fish which means more fish and treasure can be caught per hour using your rod.This enchantment reduces the chance of finding garbage while fishing and increases the amount of treasure you can find when fishing, getting you more loot.

If you are looking to enchant your bow, along with Unbreaking III, consider;

Infinity

Power V

Flame

Best crossbow enchantments

This enchantment is a priority. It allows you to shoot your bow, unlimited, without using any arrows, as long as you have one arrow in your inventory. This means you won’t be limited by the number of arrows you have crafted.This increases the damage your arrow does, allowing you to kill monsters more efficiently and quickly.Flame sets your arrows on fire, which will add more damage to whoever it is that you are killing. This enchantment does not work when it is raining and only affects animals, mobs or players.

If you are focusing on enchantments for your Crossbow, along with Unbreaking III and Mending, you will want to consider the following;

Quick Charge III

Piercing IV

Best enchantments for trident

This reduces the amount of time it takes for your crossbow to reload, so you can fight much more quickly.Piercing IV allows your arrows to shoot through entities, which means you can harm more mobs at once, especially if they gang up on you.

When it comes to your trident, if you want to enchant it, along with Unbreaking III and Mending, you will want to consider;

Impaling V

Which increases the amount of damage caused by the trident.

Riptide III or Loyalty III AND Channeling - You can only pick Riptide on its own or Loyalty III and Channeling as a pair. With Loyalty III and Channeling, your trident will return to you after you throw it. Riptide III is almost the opposite. You will be able to use your trident as a mode of transportation by moving your character to wherever it lands.

For the shield, elytra, carrot on a stick and flint and steel, only Unbreaking III and Mending can be added, no other enchantments will work.

These Minecraft enchantments do help you get your tools in tip-top shape and last long enough for them to be worth it!

If you're a fan of blocky games, take a look at the best Roblox games in 2022!