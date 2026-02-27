Mind Shaper takes you on a journey into the human mind with this telepathic, therapeutic puzzler

Out now on iOS and Android

Time to dive into the mind of people in dire need of help, as Dr Edgar Lucien in Mind-Shaper

This eccentric scientist's inventions let him explore the memories of those in need

But will solving these puzzles ultimately doom his own mind as well?

For psychiatrists, it could be said that part of their job is drawing the inner self of their patients out into the open. But what if you could reverse it? Well, that's what Mind-Shaper is all about, as you go diving into the minds of different patients to help them overcome their trauma.

You play as eccentric neuroscientist Dr Edgar Lucien, who only slightly resembles an older version of Quentin Quire (that's a reference for the X-Men fans out there). Lucien has developed new technology that lets him literally enter the minds of his patients to treat them.

Essentially, this is escape-room style puzzling where you're presented with six mindscapes, as the storefront so neatly puts it. Of course, what you see is not necessarily what happened, and they're just as metaphorical as they are literal. Otherwise, you'll find the gameplay fairly straightforward if you're a point-and-click puzzler fan.

Pay no mind

Of course, there's a little more to the story of Mind-Shaper than just Lucien's eccentric if altruistic goals, and it's heavily hinted that you'll end up struggling with keeping your own memories straight. And personally, I find that to be quite an intriguing concept for a puzzler, even if the idea of exploring memories has been done before (if not in gaming).

Aside from what's mentioned above, it feels appropriate to point out the gorgeous art on display here, which manages to toe the line between approachably cartoonish and also suitably grotesque and just a little scary. I'm definitely interested in finding out exactly what consequences Dr Lucien (and the player) will find when journeying through the events of Mind-Shaper.

