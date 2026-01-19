Mind-Shaper will soon bring a brain-melting adventure into the human mind to iOS and Android

Shape up

Mind-Shaper offers an intriguing puzzler exploring the human mind

Journey through six separate mindscapes and solve escape room-style puzzles

Step into the shoes of the eccentric Dr Edgar Lucien

Ever since Freud first looked at a cigar and thought, 'Wow, that's odd', we've had endless explorations of the inner human psyche. But if there's anything the X-Men taught me, it's that when you start tweaking and tugging neurons to solve people's problems, things quickly spiral out of control.

Which is exactly what the upcoming Mind-Shaper, set to launch this February, is all about. This upcoming narrative-driven puzzler sees you stepping into the role of Dr Edgar Lucien. Wearing his own Temu version of Cerebro and looking bizarrely like the most recent version of Quentin Quire, Lucien is diving into the brains of folks going through their own internal conflicts to try to help them.

What this means is solving point-and-click adventures set in six different, fully illustrated mindscapes that have their own vibe and puzzles to solve. Don't worry about struggling with pixel-hunting or finding bizarre solutions, because Mind-Shaper instead sticks to a more conventional escape room format.

Mind-flayer

As far as concepts go, Mind-Shaper is a pretty straightforward one. And it's a testament to gaming as a medium that 'wacky mad scientist tries to solve people's trauma by diving into their mindscape' isn't that unusual.

And while the concept may not necessarily grab those of you who aren't big fans of puzzlers, the gorgeous art and varied mindscapes to explore might. Overall, Mind-Shaper is looking like a pretty solid addition to the point-and-click genre. And with a focus on straightforward escape room-style puzzles, it should be pretty approachable for beginners and veterans alike.

In the meantime, if you want to hone your skills ahead of Mind-Shaper's official launch, why not go ahead and dig into our list of the best puzzle games on Android for some of our top picks?