Pepper Grinder emerges on iOS and Android as this drill-based platformer hits mobile

Grind it up

Pepper Grinder, the drill-based platformer, is out now on iOS and Android

Play it exclusively via Crunchyroll Game Vault on mobile

Jump into the shoes of a shipwrecked pirate. Pepper, armed with her giant drill

Fridays always seem to be jam-packed with news, even if it's just catching up on new launches. And one we covered earlier this month is none other than the Crunchyroll latest Pepper Grinder! Available via Crunchyroll Game Vault, this exciting platformer sees your pluck pirate wielding a giant drill!

You play as shipwrecked pirate Pepper, whose treasure is carried off into the depths of the island she finds herself wrecked on. Fortunately, you're not about to take that lying down and set off to find it with the aid of your handy giant drill, while duking it out with the devious Narlings that stand in your way!

As you might expect, while Pepper Grinder often functions as a regular platformer, said drill will also contribute to new and exciting ways to move around each level. Certain materials can be drilled through, while enemies will naturally not last long in the gnashing teeth of your metal tool.

Grounded

With Crunchyroll set to pivot over to making more original titles as part of the service, I'm glad to see that we're still not done getting some great mobile exclusives. And since this is a Devolver Digital joint, it's no surprise there's some wacky gameplay concepts on display here.

Personally, the fast-paced, out-of-control action of Pepper Grinder is something I might take a look at playing. It reminds me of the old Fancypants series (remember that?) with the extreme pace of the platforming on display. And those lovely crunchy pixels certainly don't hurt either, as my fondness for that retro style is well-known by now.

Looking for more exciting platformers to play on mobile? Well, you'll be glad to know that this classic genre is well-represented on smartphones. Simply dig into our list of the best platformers for iOS to find a sample of what we recommend that you play!