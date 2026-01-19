World of Warships: Legends January update adds Azur Lane wave 7, French Navy event and a new campaign

Waifus and warships

The Born of Battle campaign offers a Tier VIII British destroyer Somme, as the final reward

Azur Lane Wave 7 returns with new commanders and premium ships

There's also a French Navy event and two new Legendary ships

World of Warships: Legends has kicked off the year by doing something it’s always very good at - throwing a lot of wildly different naval vibes into the same ocean and seeing what floats. The January update is live now, and it’s less a neat content drop and more a slightly unhinged buffet of campaigns, crossovers, national pride, and very large boats.

At the centre of it all is Born of Battle, the first campaign of the year. It’s the usual long haul - 100 milestones, plenty of crates and cosmetics, and a very shiny carrot at the end. Stick with it, and you’ll pick up Somme, an absolutely destructive British Tier VIII destroyer. Long-range torpedoes, stealthy play, and an unlimited Torpedo Reload Booster mean subtlety is… optional.

Then there’s Azur Lane Wave 7, which remains one of the most gloriously strange crossovers in multiplayer gaming. On one side, you’ve got World of Warships: Legends - spreadsheets, armour angles, historical reverence, and captains who can tell you exactly why a shell bounced.

On the other, Azur Lane, where warships are reimagined as stylish characters with personalities bigger than their guns. Somehow, these two keep meeting in the middle, and somehow, it just keeps working, seeing as we’re in the seventh wave now. This wave adds five new Azur Lane Commanders alongside a hefty fleet of Premium ships.

Furthermore, the French Navy Event has arrived in full vive la France mode. French Battleship Crates are handing out skins for ships like Richelieu, Alsace, and Bourgogne. There’s also the Keeper of Liberty Calendar, which culminates in the Marianne guise, and a mission chain that unlocks French Commander Charles Blery for those willing to earn it.

On the Legendary end of the scale, two very different grinds are underway. The Dutch cruiser Gouden Leeuw enters the scene via a new Bureau Project, bringing its airstrike-heavy playstyle with it, while the Soviet battleship Kremlin begins a multi-update marathon that rewards long-term commitment rather than instant gratification.

If you plan on taking to the seas, don’t forget to redeem our World of Warships: Legends codes for some freebies, either.