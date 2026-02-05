Might & Magic Fates TCG is out now to try and resurrect an old favourite for new fans

Heroes of fate?

Might & Magic Fates TCG looks to offer up a new spin on the classic franchise

Build decks of units and creatures from the hit fantasy franchise and play as legendary heroes

Duke it out in the multiversal Sea of Fates to prove your dominance

While Ubisoft may not be quite as maligned as Electronic Arts, they're certainly not far off. And they've certainly got the kill-count of studios and franchises to prove it. But one fan-favourite is making an unexpected comeback today with Might & Magic Fates TCG!

The name Might & Magic will be instantly recognisable to fans of the CRPG and turn-based strategy genre. Might & Magic encompassed both traditional roleplaying and the famous hex-based battles in Heroes of Might & Magic, which inspired Songs of Conquest!

With that in mind, then, Might & Magic Fates TCG may be the strangest spinoff since the kickathon that was Dark Messiah of Might & Magic. It sees you building decks of familiar units and creatures while playing as heroes inspired by the fantasy series, all in familiar card battler fashion as you duke it out in the multiversal realm of The Sea of Fates.

Stay HOMMble

Might & Magic Fates TCG is likely to be a hard sell to fans. Might & Magic was always something of a niche property, but as the aforementioned Songs of Conquest demonstrates, there's still a hunger for that particular brand of strategy. A deckbuilding card battler in the vein of Hearthstone or Marvel Snap, no matter how well-made and fun it may seem? I'm not so sure.

By that same brush, there's also the struggle to stand out in a sea of competitors. So maybe there will be a curious few who want to give this new entry a try, and hungry fans eager for anything with the Might & Magic name. But in my mind, I think I'll dig into SoC again for my personal fix.

