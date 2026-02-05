Wuthering Waves offers more to explore, a new resonator, story and QoL features in latest update

Better get your thermals on

Wuthering Waves version 3.1 releases today and comes packed with new content

Explore the Roya Frostlands, beneath which lurks the dormant Exostrider

Recruit a new resonator, dig into a new storyline and enjoy various performance improvements

As if you needed another reminder of the rotten winter weather in January and February, Wuthering Waves' latest update is here. But fortunately, while it may be taking you to a frostbound new location, version 3.1 of Wuthering Waves is hot-to-trot with plenty of new content to explore.

The major new content here is an expansion of the core storyline of Wuthering Waves, which promises not just to explore new revelations about Resonance but also to take you to a whole additional area. The Roya Frostlands, specifically the Frostlands Surface, is an icy new area to explore, under which lies a dormant giant robot known as the Exostrider.

Fortunately, you won't need to worry about handling these new threats alone. You'll also have the help of an additional Fusion-attribute resonator in the form of Aemeath, who comes equipped with her own summonable mech and weapon in the form of the Everbright Polestar.

Stay frosty

You'll definitely want to dig into our Wuthering Waves tier list to see who synergises well with Aemeath. But she's not the only addition here, as version 3.1 also focuses just as much on updating core systems of Wuthering Waves in a suite of quality-of-life fixes.

Be it taking advantage of the newly upgraded Expedition Motorbike for exploring, the revamped levelling system or performance improvements and enhanced visuals, if there's anything that's sat poorly with you when it comes to Wuthering Waves in the past, then now's the time to jump in and see what's been tweaked.

Oh, and if you're feeling lonesome tonight, then you could do a lot worse than nestling down with a bucket of popcorn for the 12th Annual Pocket Gamer Awards. Voted on by players like you, it's where we recognise some of the top of the App Stores for 2025!