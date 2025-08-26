Might & Magic returns with the new Fates TCG coming to mobile

Be mighty

Might & Magic makes a return, this time on mobile

Might & Magic Fates TCG translates the hit roleplaying series into a card battler

Duke it out in PvP and use iconic heroes from the series to lead your forces

The Might & Magic franchise is one remembered fondly by many gamers. Be that the original role-playing series, the RTS spin-off Heroes of Might and Magic or the excellent Source-powered Dark Messiah of Might and Magic. Now, the series returns, and to mobile no less, with the upcoming Might & Magic Fates TCG.

Announced earlier this year, Might & Magic Fates TCG sees Ubisoft resurrect a franchise that many might lay blame at their door for slaying in the first place. But as far as tasters of the fantasy world of Might & Magic go, this digital TCG doesn't look too bad at all.

Combining the hero-focused gameplay of the RTS series and a classic trading card experience, Might & Magic Fates TCG sees you building a deck of units drawn from across the M&M franchise. Using your hero's individual abilities, you'll boost their prowess on the battlefield and form strategies to take out enemy forces.

Mostly magical, maybe mighty

Boasting a free-to-play model and plenty in the way of PvP, Might & Magic Fates TCG looks to be a highly competent release that's planned for a December 10th launch, according to its App Store listing.

I've no doubt that for many longtime Might & Magic fans, this isn't exactly what they were expecting. A TCG can be fun, of course, but without a clear hook to pull you in, it's relying on the goodwill of longtime fans who may want to jump back into the world of Might & Magic. A world that's lain dormant perhaps for too long.

In any case, Might & Magic Fates TCG will have plenty of competition when it arrives on mobile. And it may prove to be a chief competitor in the space. But if you want to see what the competition is boasting, why not dig into our list of the best collectible card games on Android for some of our top picks?