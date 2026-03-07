Overwatch Rush heroes list - What we know so far

Your Heroes (okay, and your skills too) can make or break every deathmatch, so why not have a look at this quick Overwatch Rush heroes list to prep yourself for the future launch?

Now that Blizzard's popular FPS franchise Overwatch has officially made its way to mobile (albeit as an early access build in regional launch), everyone's curious about what it's all about - not just with the new top-down third-person view. I talk a bit about my newbie experience in my Overwatch Rush preview, but for this piece, let me just give you guys the lowdown on the list of heroes currently available (and unavailable) to play in the shooter's current state.

Overwatch Rush heroes list

Reinhardt (Vanguard, Short Range)

Soldier:76 (Fighter, Long Range)

Tracer (Assassin, Short Range)

Kiriko (Utility, Medium Range)

Lucio (Utility, Long Range)

Mercy (Utility, Short Range)

Pharah (Long Ranger, Medium Range)

Reaper (Assassin, Short Range)

Coming Soon

So, without further ado, here's a list of all the playable heroes in Overwatch Rush (so far)!

If we're going by the OG Overwatch lore (from left to right), Brigitte is a Support character who wields a Flail along with the ability to heal an ally. She should also be able to generate a Barrier Shield, as well as use said shield to knock back foes.

is a Tank hero who should deal damage with a hand cannon at short range, with the ability to slam down on enemies or knock them back with a Rocket Punch.

Meanwhile, cyborg ninja Genji is a Damage dealer with shuriken projectiles and a totally badass Dragonblade. I can't wait to unlock this one, to be honest, just because he looks hella cool.

And finally, Hanzo is another Damage hero who wields a bow and a variety of arrows. He apparently has the ability to climb walls too, which I'm really curious to see. I'm not entirely sure how this will translate into the new top-down view of the battlefield, but if he can scale walls, that'll definitely be a handy little edge.

And that's it for this quick Overwatch Rush heroes list. Honestly, from my experience, each Hero really does offer an incredibly varied playstyle depending on what your strategy is.

I, for one, am pretty content with swinging Reinhardt's hammer willy-nilly until I hit something - but that's because I'm a complete noob (but a very determined noob, at that). I want to be better at this, though, so here's hoping I'll get to an acceptable enough level for when the rest of the Hero lineup gets released. I'd say there's plenty of time to practice!

Now, there's not much to go on with these "Coming Soon" characters at the moment, but I'm pretty sure the team is actively developing the shooter to make sure this mobile version meets fans' expectations. If you're curious, you can head on over to the developer blog to stay up-to-date with the latest!