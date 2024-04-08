Melody World lets you collect musical notes and make music with your friends, out now on Android

Unlock and chords and instruments as you go along

AR-based game where you collect music

Play different instruments

Challenge other players in contests

Indie dev Daniel Santer has recently launched Melody World, a Pokemon Go-esque experience on Android that tasks you with exploring the world around you across a location-based game. The music-themed GPS title lets you collect magical music notes and craft your own melodic masterpiece by stringing these harmonies together.

In Melody World, you can look forward to discovering plenty of hidden gems and secrets littered throughout your area, with stickers you can unlock, crafting materials you can gather, and even instruments you can play. This includes the piano, electric guitar, violin and so much more. You can also upgrade your findings and level up your instruments to unlock special abilities.

Does that sound like it's right up your alley? If you're on the hunt for more titles where you can explore your surroundings, why not take a look at our list of the best AR-based games on iOS?

Of course, if you're feeling a little bit more social, you can join forces with your best pals to take down malevolent Chords in special Dungeons, then reap the rewards of your hard work right after. Music is best when enjoyed together, after all.

You can also feed your competitive streak by challenging others in Contests across the globe, then climb up the leaderboards to show 'em who's the true musical maestro. Plus, you can customise how your character looks and tailor it to your taste with 44 hair colour palettes and 64 eye combinations.

If you're eager to join in on all the fun, you can do so by downloading Melody World on Google Play. It's a free-to-play game with in-app purchases. You can also join the community of followers on the official Twitter page to stay updated on all the latest developments, or visit the official website for more info.