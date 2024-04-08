Eversoul adds new undead Soul Joanne, special pick-up banner and more in latest update

Her pick-up summon banner runs until April 25th

Joanne boosts survivability with her healing abilities

Take on the new Bloodstained Blade Demon

Check out the limited-time Special Everstone Shop

Kakao Games has launched an exciting new update for Eversoul, welcoming a new Soul to the fray along with a new Boss as well. In particular, you can look forward to adding Joanne to your roster from the medical department of Chalar Arms Corp. As a medical consultant of Soul Union, she can provide valuable support as an Undead type and INT attribute healer to make sure your team's survivability is at an all-time high.

In the latest update to Eversoul, you can expect to wield the power of Joanne's Azoth Artifact on top of her handy Passive skill, which lets her fire a healing bullet to help the partymate with the lowest HP. She then heals her target depending on the ATK stat. Joanne will also headline in the pick-up summon banner until April 25th to give you more chances to add her to your lineup.

Meanwhile, the new Evil Soul Subjugation - Bloodstained Blade Demon will be available until April 11th, with bountiful rewards up for grabs depending on the Rank you reach. This also comes on top of the Special Everstone Shop, which will be open until April 11th with items that get switched around every day.

You can discover more about the nitty-gritty of the update on the official patch notes

If you're eager to join in on all the fun, you can do so by downloading Eversoul on the App Store and on Google Play. It's a free-to-play game with in-app purchases.

You can also join the community of followers on the official Twitter page to stay updated on all the latest developments, visit the official website for more info