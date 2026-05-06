Medal Hunter enters technical release as Ten Square Games shifts towards shooters

A PvP with historical elements

Medal Hunter begins phased rollout after technical release

Focuses on short sessions and precision-based shooting

Expanding to regions like the UK and US ahead of a global launch

Ten Square Games doesn’t usually drift too far from its comfort zone, so seeing it push into PvP shooters is a bit of a shift. Medal Hunter is the result of that, now rolling out gradually after entering technical release on May 4th.

This isn’t a full global launch just yet. The rollout starts in smaller markets like Mexico, Vietnam, the Philippines, and Poland, then expands outward in stages. It’s the same measured approach the studio’s been leaning on recently. Get it in players’ hands early, watch what happens, then adjust before going wider.

Medal Hunter will naturally have you thinking about Trophy Hunter. But there’s quite a bit of build up here. Not in theme, obviously, but in structure. Short sessions, clear targets, and a loop that’s easy to understand. That framework gets reworked here into a military setting, where you’re taking on the role of a soldier dealing with moving targets across different historical backdrops.

The action itself is fairly focused. You’re not running around large maps or dealing with complex loadouts. Instead, rounds revolve around shooting down aircraft and naval units, each with their own movement patterns. It’s more about timing and adjustment than just raw chaos. You line up shots, account for trajectory, and react as things speed up.

Five locations are available at the start, each pulling from different historical periods. They’re stylised rather than strictly realistic, which makes sense given the mobile format. Everything’s built to stay readable and responsive rather than leaning into heavy simulation.

The next phase of Medal Hunter’s rollout is expected mid-May, with larger regions like the UK and US coming into play. That’s where retention and engagement really get tested before a full global push around late May or early June.

And if you're looking for more, here’s a list of the top shooters on iOS.