Eight! Warriors is a retro-style side-scrolling strategy game coming soon to iOS and Android

Eight of them, you say?

Eight! Warriors is a new retro-style side-scrolling RPG coming to iOS and Android

It sees you summoning your usual band of intrepid heroes to battle evil

But its distinctive take on strategy, mixed with card battler and tower defence makes it stand out

It seems as though nowadays, auto-battler mechanics pervade virtually every genre on mobile. But just because they're there doesn't mean there can't be new and distinctive twists on the format. That's just the challenge Superbox have tackled with their side-scrolling strategy Eight! Warriors.

Coming soon to iOS and Android, Eight! Warriors sees you recruiting your usual team of powerful heroes to smash their way through hordes of enemies. But if the crunchy retro visuals didn't already make it stand out, then the distinctive mechanics most likely will.

While your heroes fight on their own terms, you still control which way they move and where they're positioned. And as you collect more souls, you'll be able to both call in new heroes as well as powerful magical spells to turn the tide of battle. Billing itself as a fusion of strategy, card battler and tower defence, Eight! Warriors certainly stand out.

Towering over the competition

I admit, at first glance, I expected a very typical hero-collecting RPG from Eight! Warriors. But adding in cards and active strategy mechanics is, I think, something that could really help Eight! Warriors stand out from the crowd. Since it encourages more active participation and engagement.

Available on iOS and Android this June, Eight! Warriors purports to boast over 55+ cards for both heroes and magic spells, not to mention PvP battles, an endless dungeon mode, boss raids and a whole host of other content. If it can deliver on even a fraction of that, I wouldn't be surprised if Eight! Warriors find an eager audience upon launch.

Want to whet your appetite with some of our favourite strategy picks on mobile to prep you for Eight! Warriors? Then check out our list of the best tower defence games on Android to see what we've picked out that you should play!