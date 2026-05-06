Where Winds Meet backs real panda conservation with Qinchuan update

Pandas. That's it. That's the update.

Where Winds Meet sponsors real panda Qinchuan for three years

Funding supports conservation at the Shaanxi Rare Wild Animal Rescue Base

In-game Qinchuan chapter closes out the Hexi expansion

Not every update needs to add a boss fight or a new system. Sometimes it’s just… pandas. Just look at them. They’re more than enough of a reason to pay attention to Where Winds Meet right now.

Everstone Studio has announced a three-year charitable sponsorship of a real giant panda named Qinchuan, tying it to the upcoming update of the same name. It’s not really tied to progression or rewards in the usual sense. Just the studio doing something a bit more grounded than the typical update loop.

Qinchuan itself is housed at the Shaanxi Rare Wild Animal Rescue Base, part of the Qinling subspecies that doesn’t get talked about as much. Smaller population, tighter habitat. The funding goes toward the basics like care, breeding, rescue work, and keeping that ecosystem stable.

What pushed this forward is the Echoes Across the World event from earlier in April. Players collectively hit 100 million resonances in just a couple of weeks, and instead of converting that into another in-game milestone, the studio decided to channel it into something tangible.

It’s framed as a kind of extension of the RPG’s wuxia themes of protection, responsibility, that sort of thing. But it doesn’t feel forced. If anything, it’s a rare case of a live-service doing something that actually exists beyond the screen for once.

There is still an update attached to all this. The Qinchuan chapter landed a few days ago, closing out the Hexi expansion with a steppe that shifts through the seasons as you move through it. It stands on its own, but the name carries a bit more weight now, especially if you’ve seen what it’s tied to.

If you’re already playing, you’ll probably end up wandering into the new region anyway. This just gives it a slightly different context while you’re there.

Make sure you grab the latest Where Winds Meet codes before you go, though.