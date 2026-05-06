Netflix Playground is a safe, no-ads hub for kids’ games and activities out now on iOS and Android

A collection of bite-sized experiences built around familiar characters

Netflix Playground launches on iOS and Android for subscribers

Features activities with Peppa Pig, Elmo, and more

No ads or purchases, designed for safe, distraction-free play

Netflix has been dabbling in games for a while now, but Netflix Playground feels like a bit of a different move. It’s out on iOS and Android, and this one is very clearly aimed at younger kids rather than the usual mobile audience.

Everything’s tucked behind a Netflix subscription, which might be the biggest selling point. No ads, no pop-ups, no accidental purchases. You just open it up, hand the phone over, and don’t think about what’s going to appear next. If you’ve ever had to grab a device back mid-ad meltdown, you’ll get why that matters.

It’s set up more like a hub than a single game. You’ve got a bunch of small activities built around familiar characters - Peppa Pig, Sesame Street, StoryBots, Dr. Seuss, that sort of thing. Basically, if there’s a kid nearby, they’ll probably recognise at least one of them instantly.

There’s no real pressure or structure to it either. Kids can bounce between matching games with Elmo, sticker scenes, colouring, or just dragging things around to see what happens. The minigames are basically just simple cause-and-effect stuff, but it keeps switching things up so it doesn’t get dull.

There’s a decent bit of variety packed in. Some light puzzles, basic music bits, a bit of rhythm, some coordination challenges. Even the smaller activities like driving a bus or making a smoothie feel like they’re just there to give kids something new to tap on for a few minutes.

It also fits pretty neatly with what Netflix has been doing with games in general lately. Smaller, self-contained experiences tied to its shows, designed to be easy to jump into without much effort.

If you’re after similar stuff for quick play sessions, it’s probably worth having a scroll through some of the better educational games on iOS as well.