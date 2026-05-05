Old Market Simulator lets you live out your rustic countryside dream job on iOS

Old Market simulator is a new life-sim out on iOS for your rustic arcadian fantasy

Grow, cultivate and sell goods in your choice of rustic Asian, European or Tropical village

Enjoy first-person produce-growing action. And fishing. With six in-game days free-to-try

Sometimes you see something new that sounds like a forced sitcom joke about video games. And Old Market Simulator, where you... Well, run a rustic farm-to-table market shop certainly sounds like that. But if my intuition is right, more than a few of you are already chomping at the bit to try this new iOS life sim out!

As you might expect from the name and my initial explanation, Old Market Simulator sees you do just that. In a rustic genericville that mimics every old American/European/Asian town anywhere, you ply your trade by gathering goods and bringing them to town to sell.

Be it fishing on a tropical island, trading in an eastern-inspired town or taking on the challenge of rebuilding a quaint Italian-style town after an earthquake, you'll have plenty of ways to enjoy the cosy fun of this laid-back life-sim.

The grapes of wrath

Personally speaking, I think that Old Market Simulator is exactly what some of you have been looking for. We're not short on life-sims such as Stardew Valley or Tavern Keeper, no matter the platform, but first-person is still one of the less common perspectives to take in the genre.

Admittedly, the low-poly graphics may put some players off. But for those willing to give it a chance, Old Market Simulator has already accrued quite the positive reputation online with a Very Positive rating. And with the first six in-game days being free-to-try, you'll have plenty of time to get acquainted with Old Market Simulator before taking the plunge.

Speaking of life-sims, though, if you aren't fussy about where you're looking at it from, there are plenty of options. And we've ranked them according to which we think are as good as the newest genre-defining example, in our list of the best mobile games like Stardew Valley!