Trophy Hunter pits the best mobile hunters against one another in new Club vs Club mode

Bullet for bullet

Trophy Hunter, Ten Square Game's competitive hunting sim, gets a brand-new mode

Club vs Club pits your in-game guilds against one another in real-time races

Choose how to contribute and watch the leaderboard climb unfold as four clubs duke it out

The art of hunting may be one of the oldest in the history of mankind. But whether you're for or against it, it can be a real pain to trek to the middle of nowhere and hang around hoping to bag a deer. So, for the days you don't want to break out your rifle and orange vest, there are options like Trophy Hunter.

One of the many popular hunting sims available on mobile, Trophy Hunter allows you to compete against other players to bag your prey and prove yourself an expert hunter. And to further that competitive streak, the new Club vs Club mode lets you pit your own club against others.

As you might expect from the name, Clubs function like guilds in other multiplayer releases. And in Trophy Hunter, you'll now be able rally your fellow hunters to climb the leaderboard and beat other clubs to the top spot.

Clean shot

If you're an avid Trophy Hunter player, you'll find that you have plenty of options to boost your Club's progress. And you'll even be able to watch how the race unfolds in real time as you compete against three other clubs to head up the leaderboard.

The unusual nature of having a competitive hunting sim like this is, I think, part of the appeal of Trophy Hunter for many of you. And with Ten Square Games promising additional arenas to duke it out in alongside new social aspects such as Club vs Club, you won't be going hungry for more hunting action in 2026.

But if you'd rather be on the side of your food than eat it, you've got options too. Just dig into our mobile review of Cult of the Lamb to find out what this indie hit has to offer prospective initiates on a smartphone.