MasterChef: Learn to Cook! is adding new mini-games, a casual mode, and more in latest update

Tilting Point has launched an exciting new update for MasterChef: Learn to Cook!, letting players dive into a culinary adventure with a new casual game mode, along with special single-player challenges and fun mini-games. The Apple Arcade cooking competition sim will offer more than 120 recipes for players to tinker around with as they cook up a storm in the kitchen across a new casual mode.

In the latest update to MasterChef: Learn to Cook!, players can look forward to whipping up a margherita pizza and assembling some fresh sushi to dominate the new single-player challenges. There will also be fresh mini-games to help players pass the time in the most delicious way, whether they're collecting cooking gear or sprucing up their avatar with a wide variety of customisations.

Of course, players will always be able to put their own culinary skills to the test on the quest to become the MasterChef. They'll simply have to try their hand at the different competitions with other like-minded individuals all over the world.

For now though, if you're eager to join in on all the fun and experience the new update yourself, you can do so by downloading MasterChef: Learn to Cook! on the iOS App Store. You can play the game at your leisure as long as you're subscribed to the Apple Arcade service, which costs $4.99 a pop every month. You can always give it a go for the first month for free. You can also take a little sneak peek at the embedded clip above to get a feel of the new update's vibes.