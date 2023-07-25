takt op. Symphony welcomes Destiny (Cosette) as a new character in a limited-time event

A new update will be landing on takt op. Symphony soon, letting fans of the mobile RPG experience more thrilling content as they wield the personifications of classical music in the role of the Conductor. In particular, the new update will launch a special collaboration with the anime takt op. Destiny, where players can welcome the new character, Destiny (Cosette), to the fray.

In the latest update for takt op. Symphony, players can look forward to a limited-time banner beginning July 26th, where they can expect to score Destiny (Cosette) as well as her Musicart Memory. The character has been a fan-fave among player communities given that she's one of the most popular characters in the show.

The [If that door is opened] event map will also be available - here, players can nab special event coins, which, in turn, can be used to redeem in-game goodies from the shop. To top it all off, there will be 2 new packs available in the store as well.

