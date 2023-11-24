Marvel Future Fight brings content from Loki Season 2 in the latest update

With lots of Marvel Studios content releasing over the last couple of months, Marvel games were bound to feature all of it through updates. Netmarble recently launched a patch inspired by The Marvels in Marvel Future Fight to celebrate the release of Captain Marvel’s sequel. Loki’s second season concluded some time ago as well, and now the developers are bringing the God of Mischief to the blockbuster superhero game.

The new content being added to Marvel Future Fight is based on Loki season two. Expect to find a new hero, character-tier upgrades, and loads of other content. Loki was always present in-game, but he receives new threads as he dons a uniform inspired by the show. It is currently available on sale for 875 Crystals and can be purchased from the Marvel Universe and Uniform Room.

Joining the God of Mischief is another Loki variant, Slyvie. She is the latest playable character to join Marvel Future Fight and is a Universal-type Super Hero. As a leader, she can boost Mind Resist in her allies by 50%, while also raising some other stats too using other skills.

The two main characters from the show also receive tier upgrades to significantly raise all their abilities. Loki can get to Tier-4 with a new Striker Skill while Sylvie can go to Tier-3 with a new Ultimate Skill as well.

But that’s not all because a Black Friday event will also be available until November 28th. Loads of freebies will be up for grabs, including a Transcend Potential hero just for logging into the game. Fighting the World Boss and obtaining Uniforms and a Dimensional Chest have also been made easier by lowering the total currency required.

