Tears of Themis is celebrating Luke's birthday during the Sweet Felicity event

HoYoverse has just released a new update for Tears of Themis and it’s time to celebrate another birthday in the popular romance detective title. This time, Luke will be hosting a birthday event called Sweet Felicity which will feature several limited-time activities to participate in. Players can look forward to spending some magical moments with Luke as his birthday is just around the corner.

Players will have lots of time to spend with Luke as they reminisce over their childhood and school days, recalling all the memories they made together. Several limited-time tasks and travel wishes will be available, granting bucketloads of rewards. On top of that, all the other past birthday events like Luke’s All Year-Round and Redolent Nonage will also be live again.

The main attraction of the birthday event with the Luke SSR Burning Reminiscence character will be available at a boosted draw rate. This update is more focused on a younger Luke, and how his past incidents have shaped the person he is today. Players will be able to understand his feelings and hear his deepest love confession once they have obtained the character.

All the Sweet Felicity events will not be launched in one go. It first kicks off on the 25th and will slowly be released in a phase-wise format. Besides the new SSR characters, players will also be able to obtain the Luke R card Thoughts, Luke - Felicity birthday-limited Outfit, Luke's Childhood Bedroom Background, and Sweet Felicity event Badge.

To top it off, items like the Childhood Joys Lounge set and the Dream Childhood Namecard will be up for purchase.

Help Luke celebrate the best birthday event by downloading Tears of Themis on your preferred link below. It is a free-to-play game with in-app purchases.