Marvel Future Fight releases new update to celebrate the launch of The Marvels

Netmarble has just released a new update for Marvel Future Fight, which celebrates the release of the new Marvel Studios movie, The Marvels. As Captain Marvel’s sequel takes over cinemas, characters from her universe will also show up in the superhero fighting game. The November update comes with the main protagonists from the movie as they gear up to take on Kree warriors who will stop at nothing to rebuild their empire.

Four new heroes join in the latest update of Marvel Future Fight and they’ll all be wearing uniforms inspired by The Marvels. Say hello to Captain Marvel, Ms Marvel (Kamala Khan), Captain Monica Rambeau, and Nick Fury. The skills for these outfits will be based on stat levels and they will be on sale for 50% off during the update period.

The addition of new characters also brings some upgrades for a few of them. Captain Marvel now has tier-4 advanced unlocked for her while Nick Fury can successfully go to tier-3 now. Some of notable Kree fighters aren’t left out either as Minn-Era and Korath will acquire Potential Awakening and Transcendence.

Updates inspired by movies typically have a special legendary battle, and The Marvels one doesn’t miss out on that either. Players can participate in this thrilling mission divided into three subquests beginning with the entanglement of the three heroes’ powers and ultimately culminating in a tag team match against the Kree.

Watch the new superhero squad wreak havoc in the Kree world