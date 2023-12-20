Marvel Future Fight adds new content inspired by Marvel Studios’ What If…? Season Two

The update introduces new hero Kahhori of the Mohawk Nation.

Marvel Future Fight has announced a brand-new update that adds content inspired by Marvel Studios’ What If…? Season Two to the game. One of the major additions is the new Haudenosaunee superhero Kahhori. In addition, new uniforms for Hela, Wenwu and Super Nova Nebula have been added to the game.

Marvel Future Fight is a mobile action RPG from Netmarble that lets you collect Marvel heroes and villains and assemble your ultimate squad. The game features over 200 heroes including characters from Guardians of the Galaxy, Inhumans, X-men, the Avengers and more. You can even equip different uniforms to increase a hero’s power.

Kahhori is new to the Marvel franchise, making her debut in Marvel Studios' What If…? Season Two and was created in answer to the question: What if the Tesseract fell to Earth and landed in the sovereign before the colonization of America? The answer Marvel came up with is that Kahhori, a young woman from the Mohawk Nation, would discover her power after entering a gateway created by the Tesseract.

You can get Kahhori by participating in the What If…? Season Two event battle. You'll also gain access to a new Comic Card Collection, which includes a new premium comic card. The update also adds new Awakened Skills and Transcend Potential for select characters such as Kahhori, Katy, and Lincoln Campbell.

Marvel Future Fight’s What if…? Season Two update also includes tier upgrades for several characters. A tier-4 with a new Striker Skill has been added for Thor’s sinister sister Hela. In addition, a tier-3 with a new Ultimate Skill is now available for Shang-Chi’s father, Wenwu, who first appeared in the 2021 Marvel film Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings.

Marvel Future Fight has over 150 million players worldwide and is available via Google Play and the App Store. Check out the game's official website to stay up to date on all the latest Marvel Future Fight news.