Marvel Contest of Champions announces semi-finalists for Battlerealm Brawl

Brawl for all

Marvel Contest of Champions has announced the semi-finalists for Battlerealm Brawl

The eight players will go on to the quarter-finals at Summoners Fest

Battlerealm Brawl lets players compete for the chance to prove themselves the best-in-class

With its vast roster of recognisable Marvel characters (and some you might not know), it's no surprise Contest of Champions is so popular. But now, eight semi-finalists will take part in a major part of celebrating Marvel Contest of Champions with Battlerealm Brawl!

You may remember this event first being announced back in 2023 for the tenth anniversary of Marvel Contest of Champions. Essentially its own mini esports event, Battlerealm Brawl sees participants in the ranked scene get a chance for an all-expenses paid trip to Summoners Fest on November 8th to the 9th.

The semi-finalists are: Mana Nagase, Andrewtheruff, Zurafa, Cant0na-1, Stonehenge2, Aura, Tilapia and Hithack. These winners will be pitted against one another in the quarter-finals at Summoners Fest this year to see who will take home the crown of best summoner in Contest of Champions this year! No doubt there'll be some key picks from our Marvel Contest of Champions tier list getting the acid test at this event.

Pick your poison

While it may not necessarily have the prestige of something like the Esports World Cup, I think community-focused events like Battlerealm Brawl have a value all by themself.

I think it's inarguable that nowadays the esports world can seem a bit closed off. It's rare to really think of it as something anyone can do, so seeing actual players qualifying in-game without needing a team at their back and getting to show off their chops on stage is a really great idea.

You may fancy jumping into Marvel Contest of Champions after hearing about this. And if you do, don't go in unprepared! Be sure to check out our Marvel Contest of Champions promo code list to see what's currently valid to grab yourself a free boost ahead of Summoners Fest later this year!