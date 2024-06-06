Marvel Contest of Champions brings Northstar and Arcade in the latest update

A new saga also begins in the superhero fighting game

Arcade releases on June 6th

Northstar releases on June 27th

Second Saga now available

Kabam has just released a new update for Marvel Contest of Champions, which brings two more characters to the superhero fighting game. After the addition of Silver Sable and Negasonic Teenage Warhead, say hello to the assassin Arcade and mutant Northstar, who are here to shake things up. Plus, the second Saga called Arcade Games is also live.

Heroes in Marvel Contest of Champions will find themselves amid chaos in this update. It all begins with Northstar reaching New Manhattan in response to an Alpha Flight distress call. It was a bluff and now he’s stuck as a Player in the deadly Arcade games. You will have to join in as Player Two and mash buttons endlessly to win multiple different challenges.

If you haven’t heard about the new characters yet, Northstar, or Jean-Paul Baeubier, is part of Alpha Flight, a popular Canadian superhero team. He has always excelled at what he did and was a gold medallist Olympic skier. His mutant abilities grant him hypersonic speed, flight, and photonic energy blasts. He’s settled with his husband, Kyle, at the mutant sanctuary of Krakoa with their daughter Joanne.

Then there’s Arcade, a hitman who loves a lot of drama. His refusal to assassinate targets normally like other mercenaries has made him quite popular. His MO involves creating intricate Murderworlds where contestants are trapped and eliminated. He’s usually called to exterminate X-Men, but his failures to do so have left his reputation tarnished. He now joins the Battlerealm with hopes of restoring his stature.

Arcade will join the game first on June 6th, while Northstar will be available a few weeks later on the 27th. If you're wondering how they stack up against the rest of the characters, check out our Marvel Contest of Champions tier list of the best superheroes!

Download Marvel Contest of Champions now for free by clicking on your preferred link below.