Marvel Contest of Champions introduces Silver Sable and Negasonic Teenage Warhead in latest update

Marvel Contest of Champions’ roster continues to expand with a new update that adds more superheroes to the fighter. This month’s patch will see the addition of Silver Sable and Negasonic Teenage Warhead, alongside another Deathless Champion.

First up is Silver Sable, a highly trained mercenary and master of martial arts. As the CEO of Silver Sable International, she leads a group of rehabilitated criminals known as the Wild Pack. With her exceptional combat skills and leadership abilities, she provides big companies as well as countries' protection and security, and also aids in recovering what’s lost.

Next, we have Negasonic Teenage Warhead, also known as Eloise Phimister. She was once a devoted student of Emma Frost and was part of the mutant genocide by the Sentinels in Genosha. The External Selene then brought her back, further enhancing her precognition abilities and giving her the power to release atomic energy blasts and reshape reality.

How do the two of them fit into the Marvel CoC universe? Deadpool has joined forces with Negasonic and the Mercs for Money to complete a train robbery. Things don’t bode well between them when it is revealed that Deadpool has been keeping secrets from the gang. If that wasn’t enough, Silver Sable is after the same artifact, further adding to the chaos.

In addition, Kabam has also revealed who the next Deathless Champion is going to be. Say hello to Deathless Vision, who’s here to wreak havoc. You can get your hands on this character by performing certain in-game quests and earning 5x Deathless Vision pieces. Don’t be lazy with this because the tokens are available only for a limited time.

Silver Sable will be joining the title on May 21st, whereas Negasonic Teenage Warhead is already available. Download Marvel Contest of Champions now for free by clicking on your preferred link below. Visit the official website for more information.