Marvel Contest of Champions is celebrating the release of Doctor Strange: Multiverse of Madness with the addition of Wong and Rintrah

With just a few days to go until Marvel Studios’ extremely anticipated movie – Doctor Strange: Multiverse of Madness, Marvel fans including me are super excited and to celebrate the launch of this movie, Marvel games are hosting special events as well. Marvel Content of Champions’ latest update brings heroes and events from the movie into the game.

The current Sorcerer Supreme in the MCU is Wong and he will be joined by the mythical minotaur Rintrah, as they use their sling rings to teleport into the world of Marvel Contest of Champions. There, they will join forces with America Chavez and help her face a strange enemy that threatens the Battlerealm. The threat is magnified as another force has made its way here and can only be defeated by bargain. Fans must’ve guessed I’m talking about the first movie’s big bad, Dormammu. Players must complete all of his challenging trials to slow him down and earn numerous mystical rewards.

This is quite the dynamic duo as Wong is powerful wizard, master of Mystic Arts and is hailed as the present Sorcerer Supreme. A being full of knowledge (and a lot of sass), Wong resides in the Sanctum Sanctorum and prevents the world from any magical threats. On the other hand, Rintrah is a minotaur from the planet R’Vaal, where he first discovered his magical capabilities. To push his skills to the next level, he is now learning more under Stephen Strange himself.

Additionally, the new set of trials is coming to torture Thronebreaker and higher players. It is a five-week long challenge that features a new fight each week, with the fifth week being a culmination of all previous four fights. Players making it through all that pain and denial will be rewarded handsomely.

Ready to get your magic on? Download Marvel Contest of Champions for free on the App Store and Google Play.