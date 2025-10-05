Mythic Heroes codes (October 2025)
With so many heroes that you can collect, you'll need all the help you can get. Well, these Mythic Heroes codes will earn you free diamonds and summons scrolls.
In this fantastic idle RPG, you can summon all sorts of mythological heroes, from Zeus to Ganesha and Mulan, and if you want to have lots of heroes, you will need to acquire them. Today I have a list of Mythic Heroes codes to help you get some free Diamonds and summon tickets, so if you haven't collected them yet, I suggest you do so ASAP.
All the codes are only valid for a limited time, so if you don't want to miss a single one, then you should save this page because we add new ones as soon as they are released - and they are released pretty often!
All new Mythic Heroes codes (Working)
- YDBFS7J - Expires October 15th (new!)
- EADXW89 - Expires October 15th
- S47PFPB - Expires October 15th
- G9H7PK3 - Expires September 15th
- 4YANNIVERSARY - Expires September 15th
- AGV3N7J - Expires September 15th
- 4YV4VUJ - Expires September 15th
- LA8DEUW - Expires September 15th
- MYSTIGON0816 - Expires September 13th
- MH8888 - 20 Summon Scrolls
- MH7777 - 3,000 Diamonds
- EXTRA10 - 100 Diamonds
Got no clue which heroes you should upgrade? Read the complete Mythic Heroes tier list we have prepared for you, which includes a reroll guide too.
How to redeem Mythic Heroes codes?
If you don't know how to redeem the codes, all you need to do is follow these steps:
- Step 1: Tap on your profile icon in the top left corner of the screen.
- Step 2: Tap on Settings (in the bottom right).
- Step 3: Select the Code button.
- Step 4: Type in your code and press Confirm.
How to get more codes in Mythic Heroes?New codes are released regularly on the game's Facebook page, but if you don't have time to check it every day, don't worry - we've got you. We update this list regularly, so we add every single code as soon as it's out. And if you're a fan of similar games, use these MU Dark Epoch codes - they are regularly updated as well.
Original article by Cristina Mesesan, updated by Shaun Walton