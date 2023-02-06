Marvel Contest of Champions adds Ant-Man and Cassie Lange to celebrate the release of Ant-Man and The Wasp: Quantumania
Big trouble is coming to Marvel Contest of Champions’ Battlerealm and the little guys are being enlisted for support. It’s time to step into the Quantum Realm as Ant-Man and his daughter Cassie Lang are coming to the superhero fighting game. This update comes right on time as the MCU will be furthering its story with Ant-Man and The Wasp: Quantumania, which releases on February 17th.
The movie focuses on the overarching big bad of the next few MCU phases, Kang the Conqueror, but things are a little different here in Contest of Champions. Pym Labs and the Quantum Realm itself are in danger because someone from the future has suddenly shown up claiming they are Ant-Man. Cassie Lang must get to the bottom of this as no one knows whether this person is a friend or foe.
Let’s also take a better look at these new characters. Cassie Lang, daughter to Scott Lang, the Ant-Man naturally had superhero instincts ingrained in her and add to that access to Pym Particle Technology, she can go around being a hero too. Cassie also has her own Pym Suit that allows her to shrink in raise or become a giant based on the situation at hand.
The mystery man of this update is Dr Zayn Asghard, who has been called the Ant-Man of the future. Apparently, he is the creator of a nano-ant swarm that saves the planet of a collapsing climate. He managed to get his hands on Doctor Doom’s Time Platform and along with a group of Ant-Men, Zayn has been travelling through time in order to find a solution for this future crisis.
Cassie Lang joins the game's roster on February 16th while Ant-Man (Future) will be available beginning March 2nd. Prepare for their arrival by downloading Marvel Contest of Champions now for free.