CloverPit takes you on a gambling journey to hell in this new sledgehammer-subtle release

Let's gooo gambling!

CloverPit sees you locked in a room, forced to gamble to save your life

It's about as subtle as a sledgehammer, but as fast-paced and frenetic as Balatro

Grab it on iOS and Android and try to beat the odds, literally

Gambling has had something of a resurgence in recent years. You can bet on the outcome of sports matches, of political elections, on the stock market (no, not by buying stocks, by literally betting) and many more arbitrary decisions. If it sounds like hell, then CloverPit agrees and decides to make it even worse.

Probably one of the more effective anti-gambling metaphors I've ever seen, CloverPit is a new release from Panik Arcade now available to buy on iOS and Android. In it, you're locked in a room with a slot machine and an ATM. Your goal? Pay off your debts with gambling and avoid being dropped into a (literal) pit.

Yes, it's not exactly subtle, but then again, it doesn't have to be. In CloverPit, the odds are stacked squarely against you, and it's not exactly difficult to see what the message is here, if there is one. It's certainly got a little bit more bite than even the closest equivalent, Balatro.

Aw Dangit

Of course, this is still something that's meant to be mostly fun. And you'll have the ability to influence your chances of winning with various modifiers. All with the sole aim of eventually beating the machine at its own (literal) game and breaking free of your captors.

With its grimy, gritty aesthetic, CloverPit joins some quite unsubtle indie releases recently. But given the current state of things, I'd say the sledgehammer metaphor is warranted. And who knows? Maybe you'll find some fun to be had regardless. Just remember, there's always something new to pay off in the CloverPit.

