Marvel: Contest of Champions debuts Mr Knight and the Silver Samurai this fall

No contest

Marvel: Contest of Champions expands its pool of fighters this September

Silver Samurai and Mr Knight join the fray alongside limited-time events

Summoners Fest, meanwhile, is right around the corner

Marvel: Contest of Champions is adding to its already stacked roster of Marvel heroes and villains with two new arrivals to the overall fray of this fast-paced fighter. Mr Knight and Silver Samurai join the contest, and likely our Marvel Contest of Champions tier list as well, considering their abilities.

Silver Samurai arrives September 11th, and this sword-toting mutant will be very familiar to those of you who grew up as X-Men fans. Kenuichio Harada is the son of a crime boss and possesses the ability to generate energy that lets him cut through nearly anything.

Meanwhile, Mr Knight, who arrives September 25th, is the latest iteration of Moon Knight to join the fray. About as nuanced as you can expect Moon Knight to be, Mr Knight acts as the gentleman detective but isn't above rolling up his sleeves for a fight.

Crossover crisis

As some of you may already know, the upcoming Summoners Fest is also set to mark out its combatants who're qualifying from the Battlerealm Brawl leaderboard. Tickets for Summoners Fest 2025 are available now, and once more, it promises a pretty vibrant display of action and suspense for fans.

And of course, there are a couple of event quests to look forward to. In This Corner runs until October 8th, and sees you leading your own team of fighters with Silver Samurai and Summoner's Choice Champion Mr Knight to figure out if a contest to mark New Manhattan's protector is about to go pear-shaped or not.

With adaptive difficulty, this quest comes alongside a rework for Aleksei Sytsevich (Rhino) and the Fantastic Fun Fall Fair event kicking off September 17th. And while we can't promise it'll offer as many rewards as these events, it's well worth checking out our Marvel: Contest of Champions code list for some free rewards.