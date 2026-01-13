Marvel Contest of Champions kicks off the year with new Champions, fan vote, and major events

More chaos in the Battlerealm

If there’s one thing Marvel Contest of Champions has never struggled with, it’s finding excuses to throw more chaos into the Battlerealm. As the calendar flips over, Kabam is kicking off the new year with a familiar mix of fan service, new Champions, and just enough giveaways to make you dive right back in.

The headline additions are two big names joining the roster this January. First up is Spider-Slayer, a version of J. Jonah Jameson who’s decided that shouting about Spider-Man from behind a desk wasn’t proactive enough. He’s rolling into the Contest on January 15th in full mech suit mode, bringing all the aggressive energy you’d expect from someone who’s made a career out of hating one guy in a mask.

Then, later in the month on January 29th, Doctor Strange gets a long-overdue rework. The Sorcerer Supreme will finally come back into proper relevance once again. If you’re already thinking about where these two might land competitively, check out our Marvel Contest of Champions tier list before you start spending resources.

Alongside the new arrivals, the sixth annual Summoner’s Choice vote is back, and it’s as unhinged as ever in the best way. This year’s lineup leans hard into alternate realities, with options like Stormphoenix, Spider-Ma’am, Daredevil Drummer of Philly, and Pork Grind (yes, really). Voting runs across three rounds throughout January, slowly whittling the list down until one Champion earns their way into the fray.

There’s also a longer arc unfolding with the new Tooth and Claw Saga, which runs through early April. Expect animal-themed Champions, a bonus chase character in the form of a 7-Star Toad, and a chunky bundle giveaway aimed at new players that drip-feeds Champions and upgrade materials over two weeks. Kitty Pryde also gets her own extended event, while a handful of existing Champions are lined up for updates.

And if you’re hunting for freebies to keep up with it all, don’t forget to swing by our Marvel Contest of Champions codes page for the latest drops.